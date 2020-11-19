DHEC announces 1,410 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,410 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 82 probable cases, as well as 17 new confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 189,251 and probable cases to 11,909 in the state, with 3,924 confirmed deaths and 277 probable deaths.

A total of 2,421,169 tests have been performed in SC. 9,729 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests).

There is a 14.5% percent positive rate.

There are currently 815 people in the hospital with COVID, with 203 in the ICU and 108 on ventilators.