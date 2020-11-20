DHEC announces 1,479 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,479 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Friday along with 26 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 191,021 with 3,949 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (11,207) was 13.2 percent.

808 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 203 of those patients are in the ICU with 106 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,458,520 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: