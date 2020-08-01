DHEC announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,491 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 35 additional confirmed deaths and no 4 probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 90,076 probable cases to 523, confirmed deaths to 1,683, and 68 probable deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 766,492 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,075 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.5%.



DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients. We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.