DHEC announces 1,537 new coronavirus cases, 38 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials announced on Wednesday 1,537 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases of COVID-19, and 38 additional confirmed deaths.

Wednesday’s 38 deaths included some deaths of individuals that were delayed in being reported to DHEC since June 24. The agency is reiterating to healthcare facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,770, probable cases to 139, confirmed deaths to 876, and 8 probable deaths in SC.

Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Horry (6), Kershaw (1), Laurens (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (13), Anderson (61), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (64), Berkeley (79), Calhoun (5), Charleston (260), Cherokee (11), Chester (5), Chesterfield (10), Colleton (8), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (30), Georgetown (48), Greenville (167), Greenwood (50), Hampton (1), Horry (170), Jasper (7), Kershaw (9), Lancaster (5), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (86), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (35), Richland (66), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (77), Sumter (8), Union (7), Williamsburg (12), York (45)

As of Tuesday, a total of 497,122 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.