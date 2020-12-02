DHEC announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,612 new coronavirus cases and 35 new confirmed deaths, with 70 probable cases and 6 probable deaths in the South Carolina.

There are now 206,653 cases in the state and 4,126 confirmed deaths. 7,480 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests.) There is a 21.6% percent positive.

911 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 250 in the ICU and 118 on ventilators.

