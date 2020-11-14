DHEC announces 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,617 new coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths in SC on Saturday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 182,943.
There are 86 probable cases and 0 probable deaths. 10,519 individual test results were reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests) with a 15.4% percent positive rate.
781 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 183 in the ICU and 93 on ventilators.