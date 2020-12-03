DHEC announces 1,754 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,754 new coronavirus cases and 137 probable cases, 21 confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths in South Carolina.

There are now 208,435 confirmed cases and 14,628 probable cases in the state with a total of 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.

7,360 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests.) There is a 23.8% percent positive.

1,046 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus with 261 in the ICU and 111 on ventilators.