DHEC announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, no additional confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday 1,850 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of COVID-19, no additional confirmed deaths and five new probable deaths.

There are currently 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 206 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 62,071, probable cases to 174, confirmed deaths to 984 and 14 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases: Abbeville (3), Aiken (73), Anderson (42), Bamberg (17), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (78), Berkeley (62), Calhoun (6), Charleston (214), Cherokee (14), Chester (6), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (21), Colleton (12), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (45), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (3), Florence (28), Georgetown (84), Greenville (168), Greenwood (22), Hampton (2), Horry (188), Jasper (14), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (6), Lexington (71), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), McCormick (5), Newberry (16), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (27), Richland (184), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (93), Union (7), Williamsburg (15), York (73)

Probable cases: Charleston (2), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Oconee (1) counties

The probable deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (1) and Oconee (1) counties, and three individuals from Charleston (2) and Lancaster (1) counties whose ages are being confirmed.

As of Tuesday, a total of 572,823 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.