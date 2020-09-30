DHEC announces 197 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 197 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623, probable cases to 4,319, confirmed deaths to 3,186, and 192 probable deaths.

According to DHEC, today’s low number of new cases is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results as they make improvements to their internal database for tracking test results, both COVID-19 test results and other disease test results. Individuals who have positive test results for COVID-19 are being notified of their results by their health care provider.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,423,162 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,252 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.