DHEC announces 229 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 229 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203, and 197 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,432,513 tests have been conducted in the state.

709 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 172 of those patients are in the ICU with 91 on a ventilator.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,693 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.5%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.