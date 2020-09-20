DHEC announces 420 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 420 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 13 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and 171 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,229,227 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,566 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.2%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.