DHEC announces 505 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 505 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.
As of Tuesday, a total of 972,538 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,470 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.4%.