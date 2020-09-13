DHEC announces 515 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Sunday 515 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 24 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 129,484, probable cases to 2,380, confirmed deaths to 2,915, and 149 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through October 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,138,860 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,482 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.4%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.