DHEC announces 524 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 524 new confirmed cases and 89 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 7 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172,216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736, and 256 probable deaths.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,077,260 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,922 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.9%.

755 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 214 patients in the ICU and 102 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.