DHEC announces 556 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 556 new confirmed cases and 118 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334, probable cases to 5,371, confirmed deaths to 3,300, and 202 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,539,978 tests have been conducted in the state.



The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,309 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

707 people are currently hospitalized in SC with COVID-19 with 183 patients in the ICU and 93 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.