DHEC announces 601 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday 601 new confirmed cases and 45 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 26 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,023,083 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 3,063 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.