DHEC announces 613 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths in SC

by: WSPA Staff

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday 613 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month. 

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,592 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

