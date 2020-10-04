DHEC announces 619 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 619 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 146,576, probable cases to 5,006, confirmed deaths to 3,255, and 198 probable deaths.



As of yesterday, a total of 1,500,334 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,228 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.8%.

599 COVID patients are currently hospitalized with 153 in the ICU and 72 on ventilators

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.