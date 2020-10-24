DHEC announces 628 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 628 new confirmed cases and 57 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,836, probable cases to 7,505, confirmed deaths to 3,560, and 233 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,851,769 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,727 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0%.

743 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 200 in the ICU and 97 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visitscdmh.netfor stress, anxiety, and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.