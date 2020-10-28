DHEC announces 636 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 636 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 32 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 165,477, probable cases to 8,014, confirmed deaths to 3,634, and 242 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,936,739 tests have been conducted in the state.



The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,096 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%.

810 people are currently hospitalized with COVID with 201 in the ICU and 95 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.