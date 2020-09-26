DHEC announces 639 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Saturday 639 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338, probable cases to 3,935, confirmed deaths to 3,141, and 182 probable deaths.

On Sept. 25, Clemson University’s lab reported more than 15,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC, which includes approximately 500 individual positive results. These results cover a time frame of June 6-September 25.

These results have been uploaded into DHEC’s database and are reflected in the online data. These tests are reflected in the historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,352,583 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,451 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.9%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.