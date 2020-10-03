DHEC announces 649 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 649 new confirmed cases and 32 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 31 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable death.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 145,953, probable cases to 4,938, confirmed deaths to 3,243, and 199 probable deaths.

After further investigation, the pediatric death of a resident of Barnwell County that was initially reported to DHEC and included in the Oct. 1 daily news release and web update has been reclassified as not a death. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 but did not die. The information was incorrectly reported to DHEC through a data entry error. There remain two pediatric COVID-19 deaths in the state, as of today.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,488,067 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,991 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 32.6%.

The high percent positive reported out today is a result of the delayed electronic lab reports (ELRs) that DHEC is processing, as detailed in yesterday’s news release. A detailed breakdown of the delayed test results per day during the time period affected, Sept. 24-Oct 2., is being compiled and will be provided.

686 COVID patients are currently hospitalized with 163 in the ICU and 88 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.