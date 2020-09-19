DHEC announces 706 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 706 new confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,052, probable cases to 3,188, confirmed deaths to 3,017, and 171 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 328 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,218,911 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,331 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.