DHEC announces 716 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 716 new confirmed cases and 25 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 2 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 151,649, probable cases to 5,757, confirmed deaths to 3,348, and 204 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,626,378 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,984 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.3%.

685 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 in the ICU and 87 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.