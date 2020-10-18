DHEC announces 722 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 722 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394, probable cases to 6,596, confirmed deaths to 3,439, and 211 probable deaths.



If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,759,033 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,011 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.3%.

716 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 186 in the ICU and 97 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visitscdmh.netfor stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.