DHEC announces 784 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced 784 new confirmed cases and 83 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,838,134 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,398 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.3%.

718 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 191 in the ICU and 96 on ventilators.

718 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 191 in the ICU and 96 on ventilators.