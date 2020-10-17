DHEC announces 810 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655, probable cases to 6,559, confirmed deaths to 3,427, and 210 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,741,936 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,069 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.

There are 769 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 205 in the ICU and 103 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.netfor stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.