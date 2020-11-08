DHEC announces 825 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

The total number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,173,744 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,321 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%.

740 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 184 in the ICU and 89 on ventilators.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories