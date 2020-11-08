DHEC announces 825 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

The total number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,173,744 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,321 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%.

740 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 184 in the ICU and 89 on ventilators.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.