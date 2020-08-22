DHEC announces 825 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Saturday 825 new confirmed cases and 68 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 33 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,962, probable cases to 1,333, confirmed deaths to 2,372, and 121 probable deaths.

As of Friday, a total of 975,875 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories