DHEC announces 859 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced 859 new confirmed cases and 61 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths on Thursday.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 149,219, probable cases to 5,536, confirmed deaths to 3,311, and 203 probable deaths.

DHEC also issued a public health order requiring all nursing homes and community residential care facilities licensed by DHEC to submit a weekly report detailing each facility’s current visitation status.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,563,307 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,247 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.8%.

716 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus with 191 in the ICU and 94 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.