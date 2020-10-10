DHEC announces 860 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 860 new confirmed cases and 54 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,915, probable cases to 5,706, confirmed deaths to 3,346, and 205 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,611,221 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,124 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.6%.

728 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 179 in the ICU and 93 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health