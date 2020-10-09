DHEC announces 874 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 874 new confirmed cases and 74 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033, probable cases to 5,643, confirmed deaths to 3,325, and 205 probable deaths

Today, DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The new nursing home guidelines say facilities may not restrict in person visitation (outdoor and/or indoor as appropriate) unless ‘a reasonable clinical or safety cause’ is present.”

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,591,017 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,665 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.

748 patients are hospitalized at this time in SC with COVID with 193 patients in the ICU and 99 on ventilators.