DHEC announces 986 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Saturday 986 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 51 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 104,874, probable cases to 1,008, confirmed deaths to 2,156, and 104 probable deaths.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics to make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 120 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Friday, a total of 922,143 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,012 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.4%.