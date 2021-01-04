DHEC announces arrival of first dose, second round of vaccine for first recipients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced the arrival of the the second round of vaccines for healthcare workers who have already received the first round. The announcement came during a media briefing with Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director, and Stephen White, DHEC Immunizations Director.

You can read the state’s vaccination plan here.

So far, DHEC officials report having received 129,675 first-round doses of the Pfizer-BoiNTech vaccine. As of Monday, only 43,227 of those doses had been administered.

The vaccine requires a second dose, though. The state reports having received 16,575 second-round doses. Of those, none have been administered.

Healthcare leaders told 7News logistical problems were to blame for the initially low utilization rates of the vaccine.

“I will be honest: We did have a few hiccups at the very beginning of it, and of course you’ve had holidays, which throw a little extra fun into the mix,” Bon Secours VP of Operations Jenny Wehrs said. “But overall, it’s been going well.”

As hospitals begin to feel the tolls of 2020 holiday gatherings, leaders are worried by the growing strain on healthcare systems.

“That is something that does concern me, especially in the areas of our state that are the hardest hit,” Dr. Traxler, said. “They’re seeing the highest hospitalization rate, ICU and ventilator usage rates. We are seeing a significant strain on a number of these hospital systems.”