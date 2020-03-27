1  of  9
DHEC announces first COVID-19 related death in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced the first COVID-19 related death in the Upstate Friday afternoon.

DHEC Regional Director Dr. Tracy Murphy announced the death of a Greenville County resident during a press conference. The person was elderly and had underlying conditions, Murphy said.

Murphy said as of late Thursday, there were 456 cases in the state. Greenville County had 51 cases, Anderson County had 21 and Spartanburg County had nine. There have been 10 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

Murphy went on to say more death are to be expected.

DHEC does not know what total number of cases or death will be, but we have to move forward without panicking, he said.

