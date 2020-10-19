DHEC announces free COVID-19 testing events happening in the Upstate

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced upcoming free COVID-19 testing opportunities happening in the Upstate.

The following are the dates, times and locations of free COVID testing happening in the Upstate:

Oct. 19 through Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Greenville County testing Site, 352 Halton Road in Greenville

Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)
  • Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (EARLY MORNING HOURS)

Oct. 19 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens

Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street in Abbeville

Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street in Seneca

Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South in Greenwood

Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28 in McCormick

Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)

Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (SATURDAY HOURS)
  • Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (SATURDAY HOURS)
  • Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (SATURDAY HOURS)

Saturday, Oct. 24:

  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Anderson County Health Department
  • 220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Greenville County Testing Site
  • 352 Halton Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29607
  • Operating 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Prisma Health – Brookwood Church
  • 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Laurens County Health Department
  • 93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Pickens County Health Department
  • 200 McDaniel Ave., Pickens, S.C. 29671
  • Operating from 3-7 p.m.
  • ReGenesis Health Care – ReGenesis Healthcare Services
  • 460 Langdon St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29302

Monday, Oct. 26:

  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Anderson County Health Department
  • 220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Laurens County Health Department
  • 93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Oconee County Health Department
  • 609 N. Townville St., Seneca, S.C. 29678
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Healthy Me, Healthy S.C. – Landrum United Methodist Church
  • 227 N. Howard Ave., Landrum, S.C. 29356
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Bank (parking lot across from Pelham Medical Center)
  • 2720 S.C. Hwy. 14, Greer, S.C. 29650
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Dodge Dealership 
  • 1035 N. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Union Medical Center 
  • 322 W. South St., Union, S.C. 29379

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

  • Operating from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Abbeville Area Medical Center (Abbeville Shopping Center – Old Fred’s Parking Lot)
  • 763 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville, S.C. 29620
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Anderson County Health Department
  • 220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625
  • Operating 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Prisma Health – Brookwood Church
  • 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Laurens County Health Department
  • 93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325
  • Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Oconee County Health Department
  • 609 N. Townville St., Seneca, S.C. 29678
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Bank (parking lot across from Pelham Medical Center)
  • 2720 S.C. Hwy. 14, Greer, S.C. 29650
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Dodge Dealership 
  • 1035 N. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303
  • Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Union Medical Center 
  • 322 W. South St., Union, S.C. 29379

PARTNER TESTING EVENTS:

  • October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION]
  • October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union
  • October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
  • October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)
  • October 19 AND October 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood
  • October 20, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC
  • October 20, October 23 AND October 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2]
  • October 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Old Mt Zion Baptist Church 3107 Highway 248 South, Ninety-Six, SC (Greenwood County)
  • October 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF-Regional Healthcare, New Hope Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Rd, McCormick, SC (McCormick County)

According to DHEC, some of the partner events listed above may require a pre-screening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more information, click here.

According to the DHEC release, pre-registration for the free testing is encouraged.

To register, click here.

For flu vaccination information, click here.

