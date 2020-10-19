DHEC announces free COVID-19 testing events happening in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced upcoming free COVID-19 testing opportunities happening in the Upstate.

The following are the dates, times and locations of free COVID testing happening in the Upstate:

Oct. 19 through Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greenville County testing Site, 352 Halton Road in Greenville

Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)

Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (EARLY MORNING HOURS)

Oct. 19 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens

Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street in Abbeville

Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street in Seneca

Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South in Greenwood

Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28 in McCormick

Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)

Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (SATURDAY HOURS)

Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (SATURDAY HOURS)

Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (SATURDAY HOURS)

Saturday, Oct. 24:

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anderson County Health Department

220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625

Hosted by DHEC – Operating 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greenville County Testing Site

352 Halton Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29607

Operating 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prisma Health – Brookwood Church

580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Laurens County Health Department

93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pickens County Health Department

200 McDaniel Ave., Pickens, S.C. 29671

Operating from 3-7 p.m.

ReGenesis Health Care – ReGenesis Healthcare Services

460 Langdon St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29302

Monday, Oct. 26:

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anderson County Health Department

220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Laurens County Health Department

93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oconee County Health Department

609 N. Townville St., Seneca, S.C. 29678

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Healthy Me, Healthy S.C. – Landrum United Methodist Church

227 N. Howard Ave., Landrum, S.C. 29356

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Bank (parking lot across from Pelham Medical Center)

2720 S.C. Hwy. 14, Greer, S.C. 29650

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Dodge Dealership

1035 N. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Union Medical Center

322 W. South St., Union, S.C. 29379

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

Operating from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Abbeville Area Medical Center (Abbeville Shopping Center – Old Fred’s Parking Lot)

763 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville, S.C. 29620

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anderson County Health Department

220 McGee Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29625

Operating 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prisma Health – Brookwood Church

580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Laurens County Health Department

93 Human Services Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325

Hosted by DHEC – Operating from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oconee County Health Department

609 N. Townville St., Seneca, S.C. 29678

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Bank (parking lot across from Pelham Medical Center)

2720 S.C. Hwy. 14, Greer, S.C. 29650

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Old Dodge Dealership

1035 N. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303

Operating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – Union Medical Center

322 W. South St., Union, S.C. 29379

PARTNER TESTING EVENTS:

October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. , sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION]

, sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION] October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. , sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union

, sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg

sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)

sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg) October 19 AND October 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. , sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood

, sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood October 20, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. , sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC

, sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC October 20, October 23 AND October 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. , sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2]

, sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2] October 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. , sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Old Mt Zion Baptist Church 3107 Highway 248 South, Ninety-Six, SC (Greenwood County)

, sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Old Mt Zion Baptist Church 3107 Highway 248 South, Ninety-Six, SC (Greenwood County) October 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF-Regional Healthcare, New Hope Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Rd, McCormick, SC (McCormick County)

According to DHEC, some of the partner events listed above may require a pre-screening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more information, click here.

According to the DHEC release, pre-registration for the free testing is encouraged.

To register, click here.

For flu vaccination information, click here.