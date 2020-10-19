DHEC announces free COVID-19 testing events happening in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced upcoming free COVID-19 testing opportunities happening in the Upstate.
The following are the dates, times and locations of free COVID testing happening in the Upstate:
Oct. 19 through Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Greenville County testing Site, 352 Halton Road in Greenville
Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)
- Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (EARLY MORNING HOURS)
Oct. 19 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens
Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street in Abbeville
Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street in Seneca
Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South in Greenwood
Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28 in McCormick
Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (EARLY MORNING HOURS)
Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens (SATURDAY HOURS)
- Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road in Laurens (SATURDAY HOURS)
- Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road in Anderson (SATURDAY HOURS)
PARTNER TESTING EVENTS:
- October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION]
- October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union
- October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
- October 19 through October 23 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)
- October 19 AND October 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood
- October 20, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC
- October 20, October 23 AND October 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2]
- October 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Old Mt Zion Baptist Church 3107 Highway 248 South, Ninety-Six, SC (Greenwood County)
- October 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF-Regional Healthcare, New Hope Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Rd, McCormick, SC (McCormick County)
According to DHEC, some of the partner events listed above may require a pre-screening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more information, click here.
According to the DHEC release, pre-registration for the free testing is encouraged.
To register, click here.
For flu vaccination information, click here.