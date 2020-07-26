DHEC confirms 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Sunday 1,170 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856, probable cases to 343, confirmed deaths to 1,436, and 55 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 7,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.

Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.

As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.