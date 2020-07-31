DHEC confirms 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,346 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 88,523 probable cases to 493, confirmed deaths to 1,647, and 65 probable deaths.

One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The individual is between the ages of 10-17 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to six.

As of Thursday, a total of 755,034 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,065 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.