DHEC confirms 1,666 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,666 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 48 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,423 probable cases to 423, confirmed deaths to 1,551, and 64 probable deaths.

As of Tuesday, a total of 734,149 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.9%.

DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.