DHEC: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,917, number of deaths reach 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced Saturday its updated numbers in regards to COVID-19. As of April 3, the department’s Public Health Laboratory alone conducted over 7,000 tests resulting in 806 positive cases and 6, 211 negative cases.

On Saturday the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 217 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC’s Private Health Laboratory, along with private labs, have performed a total of 18,314 tests in the state. DHEC announced the Private Health Lab time-frame for reporting results is between 24-48 hours.

In terms of hospital bed capacity the department is reporting that as of “April 3, 5,807 hospital beds are available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.”

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.