DHEC: COVID-19 testing sites, locations in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials released information Monday related to free DHEC-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites here in the Upstate, as well as partner testing locations.

The following DHEC-sponsored sites provide free testing that doesn’t require insurance and results are typically received in 72 hours:

  • February 1 through February 5, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
  • February 1 through February 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
  • February 1 through February 3, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood
  • February 4, 8:30 a.m.- 11 a.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
  • February 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28, McCormick, SC 29835
  • February 5, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood

Partner testing sites are also available for those needing to get tested for COVID-19, but may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. This sites are located:

  • February 1 through February 7 (Daily, Mon-Sun), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 200 University Ridge, Greenville (Greenville County)
  • February 1 through February 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens (Pickens County)
  • February 1 through February 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 609 North Townville Street, Seneca (Oconee County)
  • February 1 through February 5 (Daily, Mon-Fri), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County)
  • February 1 through February 5 (Daily, Mon-Fri), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union (Union County)
  • February 1 through February 5 (Daily, Mon-Fri), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg (Spartanburg County)
  • February 1 through February 5 (Daily, Mon-Fri), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg County)
  • February 1, 4 AND 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood (Greenwood County)
  • February 2 (EVERY Tues), 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville (Abbeville County)
  • February 1 AND 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me, Healthy SC, Wofford College, Jerry Richardson Stadium, 601 Cummings St., Spartanburg (Spartanburg County)
  • February 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Bowers EMS, Inman Farmer’s Market, 10 N. Howard St., Inman (Spartanburg County)
  • February 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Health Centers, Gray Court Town Hall, 329 W. Main St., Gray Court (Laurens County)
  • February 6 (EVERY Sat), 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville (Greenville County)
  • February 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Savannah Lakes, Monticello Golf Course, 1148 Barksdale Ferry Rd, McCormick (McCormick County)
  • February 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Health Centers, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 309 West Main Street East, Ninety-Six (Greenwood County)
  • February 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Bowers EMS, United Way of Laurens County, 16 Peachtree St., Clinton (Laurens County)
  • February 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Savannah Lakes, Monticello Golf Course, 1145 Barksdale Ferry Rd, McCormick (McCormick County)

To the a test near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest, scdhec.gov/gettested or scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

