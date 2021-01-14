DHEC expands pool of medical professionals who can administer COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A joint order expanding the number of medical professionals who may administer COVID-19 vaccine was issued on Thursday by DHEC and the S.C. Department of Labor.

The purpose of the order is to ensure South Carolina has enough trained medical professionals for administering shots when vaccine supply into the state becomes more widely available.

“While South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of its vaccine plan which is targeted at protecting front-line medical workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those who are 70 older, this joint order proactively puts us in a position to have an increased number of people who can administer vaccine when the vaccine is more widely available to everyone,” said Marshall Taylor, DHEC Acting Director.

The joint order expanding the qualified persons who are now authorized to administer pre-measured doses of COVID-19 vaccine includes:

personnel with current certifications by certain certifying boards

students of an accredited medical school with appropriate instruction and documented training

registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who have retired, become inactive, or whose licenses have lapsed within the last five years but were in good standing

The number of activated sites will increase as vaccine becomes more widely available.