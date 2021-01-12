DHEC gives additional info for those 70 & older wanting to schedule appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials provided additional information in regard to Monday’s announcement, saying that residents 70 years old and older could begin to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

We reported on Monday that Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced that any South Carolina resident 70 years old or older can start scheduling their appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine — regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions — starting Wednesday, Jan. 13.

On Tuesday, DHEC officials said an online map — which can be found here — will be live on Wednesday. The map will show locations currently accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and the map will give contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations.

Starting on Wednesday, individuals within that age group can call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information in order to schedule an appointment.

According to the release, calling the Care Line is not for scheduling an appointment, but can help individuals get phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

DHEC officials said appointments to get the vaccine should be scheduled and walk-ins may not be able to receive the vaccine.

While at your appointment to get a vaccine, you will be asked to provide a driver’s license or a form of identification that confirms your age in order to receive a vaccine.

According to the release, being a resident of South Carolina is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

DHEC officials said the appointment scheduling phone line for each location may operate different hours of the day.

“South Carolina, like all states, currently has limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the release. “Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. Facilities receive doses of vaccine each week from the federal government.”

DHEC officials said individuals are encouraged to schedule their second shot as soon as they can and said it is important that people receive both doses of the same brand of vaccine to ensure they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

For more information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.