(WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide media briefing to answer questions related to COVID-19.
The meeting will begin at 1:30.
A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
by: Nikolette Miller
Posted:
Updated:
(WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide media briefing to answer questions related to COVID-19.
The meeting will begin at 1:30.