DHEC issues guidance to SC restaurants on COVID-19

Listen to the full DHEC teleconference above

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials released information about retail food service establishments in regard to the coronavirus.

During a teleconference Monday, DHEC officials said they are not asking restaurants in South Carolina to close at this time, but did issue some guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a news release on DHEC’s news release, DHEC is “encouraging all retail food service establishments to be vigilant by emphasizing employee health and good hygiene and sanitation practices for your employees. While COVID-19 is not spread by food, actions should be taken to prevent the person to person spread of COVID-19 from an infected food worker to co-workers and/or restaurant patrons.”

“Food workers should not work when sick or touch ready-to-eat foods with bare hands,” according to DHEC news release. “They should carefully wash their hands with warm water and soap often, and after using the restroom.”

