DHEC issues recommendations, COVID-19 precautions ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials issued their recommendations and COVID-19 safety precautions for South Carolina families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a DHEC news release, state public health officials are reminding SC residents to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, as well as keep gatherings small.

“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer, said. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, let’s remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”

“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” Kacka said.

According to the release, health officials also recommend that South Carolinians limit their activities two weeks before a holiday gathering in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The following are lower-risk activities recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

According to the release, DHEC officials said staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, but if you do travel, make short trips by car with members of your own household with stops along the way.

“Those traveling longer distances by car should remember that many of their favorite “stopping places” may be closed “Drive-through only” may also mean restrooms are closed and travelers should plan accordingly,” according to the release. “If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

DHEC also encourages South Carolinians to be positive that they are negative by routinely getting tested if you’re out in the community, which includes getting tested before and after holiday traveling or events. For more travel tips, click here.