DHEC officials to hold briefing on COVID-19, SC’s vaccine rollout efforts at 2:30PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials will holding a statewide briefing this afternoon, where they are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine rollout efforts.

According to a news release, DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler and DHEC Immunizations Director Stephen White will take part in the briefing.

The virtual briefing is expected to start at 2:30 p.m.

WSPA plans to live stream the briefing starting at 2:30 p.m. in this story, as well as on our Facebook page.

