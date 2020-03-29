1  of  30
DHEC: One new death, 113 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another death related to COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 16.

According to a news release from DHEC, “the patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.”

DHEC also reported 113 additional cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 774 in South Carolina spanning across 40 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

  • Aiken County: 2 cases
  • Anderson County: 5 cases
  • Beaufort County: 11 cases
  • Calhoun County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 8 cases
  • Clarendon County: 9 cases
  • Darlington County: 2 cases
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 1 case
  • Georgetown County: 4 cases
  • Greenville County: 14 cases
  • Horry County: 3 cases
  • Kershaw County: 5 cases
  • Lancaster County: 4 cases
  • Laurens County: 1 case
  • Lexington County: 5 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Oconee County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 2 cases
  • Pickens County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 17 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 4 cases
  • Sumter County: 6 cases
  • York County: 5 cases

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

