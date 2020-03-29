DHEC: One new death, 113 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another death related to COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 16.

According to a news release from DHEC, “the patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.”

DHEC also reported 113 additional cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 774 in South Carolina spanning across 40 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 11 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 8 cases

Clarendon County: 9 cases

Darlington County: 2 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 4 cases

Greenville County: 14 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 4 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 17 cases

Spartanburg County: 4 cases

Sumter County: 6 cases

York County: 5 cases

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.