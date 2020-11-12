DHEC released new holiday safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE (WSPA)- Thanksgiving is just 14 days away and experts say if people plan to visit family for the holiday, you must quarantine for two weeks–starting Wednesday.

According to health experts cases across the country are increasing, which could be deadly during one of the busiest travel and retail seasons of the year.

DHEC has released new guidelines for the holidays, they urge people to:

-Avoid large gatherings especially with people who are at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19

-Quarantine after getting tested for the virus until meeting with family (with a negative result).

-Host very small gatherings with only those in your household.

-Mask wearing and 6 feet of social distance is recommended for larger gatherings.

This year, the best way to show someone you’re thankful for them is to follow these guidelines and protect them from COVID-19.

For a full list of DHEC guidelines, click here.