DHEC releases numbers of monitoring, testing for coronavirus in SC

(WSPA) – While there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control released numbers related to the monitoring and testing for the outbreak.

According to DHEC’s website, the Centers for Disease Control has made test kits available for the DHEC Public Health Laboratory to test for COVID-19.

The following are the monitoring and testing numbers in South Carolina as of March 4 at around 10:25 a.m., according to DHEC:

Monitoring completed 49 Currently being monitored 13 Negative tests 5 Positive tests 0

According to DHEC’s website, a person must meet certain criteria to be tested. Read more here.

