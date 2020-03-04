DHEC releases numbers of monitoring, testing for coronavirus in SC

by: WSPA Staff

(WSPA) – While there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control released numbers related to the monitoring and testing for the outbreak.

According to DHEC’s website, the Centers for Disease Control has made test kits available for the DHEC Public Health Laboratory to test for COVID-19.

The following are the monitoring and testing numbers in South Carolina as of March 4 at around 10:25 a.m., according to DHEC:

Monitoring completed49
Currently being monitored13
Negative tests5
Positive tests0

According to DHEC’s website, a person must meet certain criteria to be tested. Read more here.

For more information, click here.

